TOPEKA (KSNT) – In honor of National Manufacturing Month this October, the Kansas Manufacturing Council and Kansas Chamber are hitting the road for the “Making Kansas Tour”.

The goal of the tour is to highlight the manufacturing and industry across the Sunflower State and bring awareness to the jobs it provides. The tour will take place across 12 counties in Kansas, and focus on 25 manufactures along the way.

With workforce development a hot button issue for many employers nationally, enforcing the training and education for Kansans in such a vital sector could make a world of difference.

“Especially with the supply chain issues, manufacturers are really looking for good solid reliable workforce in the state of Kansas,” Executive Director Kansas Manufacturing Council Brandie McPherson said, “So if we can get out and just educate K-12 students on the importance of a career in manufacturing I feel like we’ve done our job.”

They’re making a stop in Kansas City, Lawrence, Topeka, Montezuma, Garden City and Independence just to name a few. For more information and register for a spot on the bus, you can visit the Kansas Chamber website here.