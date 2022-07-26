CARBONDALE (KSNT) – The closure of a railroad crossing in Carbondale on Tuesday was the result of planned maintenance.

The Carbondale Police Department received numerous calls from residents asking about the closure of a railroad crossing on Main Street. Safety bars were blocking traffic, but there was no sign of a passing train. The issue has since been resolved.

Carbondale police Sergeant Justin Kreshel told 27 News a BNSF crew was working to replace rails about a mile south of town. The closure was not a malfunction, but an intentional part of planned maintenance.

Police warn drivers should always avoid crossing the tracks if the safety bars are down, even if a train is not present.