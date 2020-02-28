Man accused in multiple Topeka shootings, robberies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Thursday that 20-year-old Jihad Anwar Keys will stand trial on 10 separate felonies including first-degree murder. He’s accused of three violent crimes.

On April 23, 2017, officers were called to 1515 SW 15th Street — near 15th and Washburn — for a shooting. A gunman shot Matthew Lowry and Steven Ferris. Lowry died from his injuries. Keys is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of robbery.

Five days later, law enforcement responded to the Mexican Taco Shop at 10th and College Avenues for a robbery. Masked robbers entered the store with guns and robbed the store. Keys is charged with one count of robbery.

On July 13, 2019, law enforcement went to 1516 SW 16th — near 16th and Washburn — for reports of a shooting. Police found Keyton Hill with gunshot wounds. Keys is charged with a host of crimes, including robbery and attempted murder.

Keys is in jail. His trial will begin on June 1.

