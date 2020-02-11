Man accused of attacking female corrections officer will go to trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man who attacked a female corrections officer in July will go to trial, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney.

Ray Miles was an inmate at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections serving time for a 2012 misdemeanor break-in and assault when he attacked Corrections Specialist Kourtney Flynn on July 31st.

Miles assaulted Flynn and attempted to stab her several times with a pen before other workers restrained him. Emergency crews had to take Flynn to the hospital with multiple face and head injures after the attack.

District Attorney Mike Kagay said Monday that Miles was bound over for trial. This happens when a judge finds probable cause to believe the defendant committed a felony and assigns the case to a circuit court judge for trial.

The Court found probable cause for Miles on three felonies for attempted murder in the first degree, aggravated battery and battery against a corrections officer. Miles remains in custody and his jury trial has been scheduled to begin on June 9.