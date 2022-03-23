TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was arrested Wednesday by the Topeka Police Department on charges related to multiple burglaries.

According to the TPD, officers were sent to the 900 block of S. Kansas on March 21, 2022 after multiple burglaries were discovered. A follow-up investigation led to the development of a suspect who was taken to the law enforcement center to be interviewed.

As a result, Justin Byron-Edgar Sims, 21, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges: