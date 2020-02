TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Tuesday a man accused of murder made a virtual appearance in court from jail.

Topeka police booked Chad Cuevas on murder charges Monday night after they said he hit and killed someone in north Topeka, then fled the scene.

Topeka police said Cuevas hit and killed someone with his car at 1534 NW Tyler St., then drove away.

In court on Tuesday a judge set a bond of a million dollars and set a court date for June. She said that date could change