TOPEKA (KSNT)- The man arrested in connection with a Saturday homicide made his first appearance in court Tuesday morning.

It was an eventful Tuesday for Skyler Wilson, who was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. Roughly nine hours later, he faced a judge for the accusations.

Wilson is accused of killing 48-year-old Jason Neal. Neal was pronounced dead on Saturday after Topeka Police were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m. to the 400 block of S.W. Tyler.

Wilson is accused of 1st degree murder, although formal charges have not been pressed. He had his bond set at $1 million and his next court date is set for May 18 at 2:30 p.m.