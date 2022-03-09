TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man accused of triple homicide due to a 2016 shooting in Topeka has been bound over for trial on May 26.

Yanez C. Sanford is facing multiple charges from the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office in relation to a shooting that left two Topeka women, Dominique D. Ray, 23, and Camrah J. Trotter, 20, dead in their apartment. The charges Sanford currently faces include:

Capital murder, more than one victim

Three charges of murder in the first degree, intentional and premeditated

Attempted murder in the first degree, intentional and premeditated

Rape

Aggravated kidnapping

Kidnapping for ransom or as a shield or hostage

Aggravated burglary

On the morning of August 7, 2016 two women were found dead after being shot in their apartment complex. Police were sent to the Fairlawn Green Apartments located at 5235 SW 20th Terrace after receiving a call that a shooting had occurred in the area at 2:27 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered Ray and Trotter who were pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple gunshot wounds. Ray, who was pregnant when she was killed, is the reason why Sanford is being charged with triple homicide.