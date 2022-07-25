TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man accused of stabbing and seriously injuring another made his first appearance in the Topeka Municipal Court, on Monday.

Thomas McNorton, 29, of Topeka, appeared in court in relation to a stabbing that took place on July 22 and left one person seriously injured. McNorton faces charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, battery and domestic battery. McNorton opted for a court appointed attorney, and his next court date is set for September 14th at 9 a.m.

McNorton was arrested on July 23 after officers responded to a report that a man had been stabbed near NE Seward St and NE Grattan St. The victim of the stabbing was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.