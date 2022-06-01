MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A man who was being sought after by the Riley County Police Department for allegedly stabbing another man in the neck has been charged on Wednesday.

According to the RCPD, Mark Rickenbacker, 32, of Manhattan, was arrested around 1:48 p.m. on May 31 in the 400 block of N. 5th St. in Manhattan on the charges of attempted murder in the second degree, intentional and aggravated battery. Rickenbacker was taken into custody on probable cause after a report of a 27-year-old man being stabbed in the neck in the 1300 block of Flint Hills Dr. on May 28.

Rickenbacker reportedly knew the victim. No bond has been issued at this time, causing Rickenbacker to remain in custody.