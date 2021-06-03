Man accused of Topeka murder makes first appearance in court

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Wichita man went to court Thursday after being arrested and accused of shooting and killing a Topeka woman.

Kajun D. Brock, 31, made his first appearance by video from the Shawnee County Jail. During the hearing, prosecutors formally charged Brock with first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

The murder happened Saturday morning in the 1800 block of Northeast Burgess Court in Topeka. When officers went there on reports of a shooting, they found 32-year-old Shekeita Young dead from a gunshot wound.

The judge scheduled Brock to come back to court in September.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories