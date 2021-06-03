Man accused of Topeka murder makes first appearance in court

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Wichita man went to court Thursday after being arrested and accused of shooting and killing a Topeka woman.

Kajun D. Brock, 31, made his first appearance by video from the Shawnee County Jail. During the hearing, prosecutors formally charged Brock with first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

The murder happened Saturday morning in the 1800 block of Northeast Burgess Court in Topeka. When officers went there on reports of a shooting, they found 32-year-old Shekeita Young dead from a gunshot wound.

The judge scheduled Brock to come back to court in September.