TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was arrested after allegedly using explosives to catch three vans on fire around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When the Topeka Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle fire at 1106 SW 17th Street, they found three unoccupied vans engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The TFD Investigation Unit responded to determine the cause and origin of the fire. The Investigation Unit determined the cause of the fire to be incendiary. The total estimated loss was $49,000 and attributed to the loss of the vehicles.

Several agencies responded including the Topeka Police Department, Washburn University Police Department and Evergy.

One man was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges: