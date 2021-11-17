Man armed with kitchen knife and hand saw faces charges in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man armed with a large kitchen knife and a hand saw is facing criminal charges after trespassing and refusing to leave a Topeka hotel.

Norman E. Kelly is charged with four counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, interference with law enforcement, criminal trespass, and disorderly conduct.

Kelly was a former employee of the hotel.

On Nov. 13, Kelly was asked to leave a hotel at 1717 S.W. Topeka Blvd. He had been banned from the premises earlier. Police said he was harassing customers in the parking lot.

When police arrived they found him carrying the knife and a hand saw. Officers used impact munitions such as bean bags and tasers to take him into custody.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced today that he has filed criminal charges against Kelly.

Kelly remains in custody at this time and his bond has been set at $50,000. His case is set for a scheduling conference at 2:30 PM on December 2, 2021.