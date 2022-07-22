TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man armed with a semi-automatic rifle was arrested just prior to entering a Walmart on Friday by Shawnee County deputies.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, detectives and patrol deputies were executing a search warrant and an attempt to locate on Dahlkestiere D. Eichelberger, 45, of Topeka on July 22, 2022. This was being done in relation to a criminal threat investigation. He was later found walking in a Walmart parking lot around 6 p.m. at 2600 Rochester Rd.

Deputies took Eichelberger into custody before he could enter the store without issue. He was in possession of a short barrel semi-automatic rifle and ammunition. The rifle was concealed beneath his clothes on a sling.

A search warrant was later conducted on Eichelberger’s home in the 3400 block of NW Country Lane. He has since been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with felony criminal threat. The incident is still under investigation.