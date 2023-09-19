MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 39-year-old man from Manhattan was arrested for domestic battery and arson in association with a fire that threatened multiple structures south of Ft. Riley Boulevard.

At 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 the Riley County Fire District #1 and Manhattan Fire Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Collins Lane for reports of smoke and a fire. The fire was threatening two homes and other structures, the Riley County Police Department (RCPD) said in a press release.

A 48-year-old man at the scene was reported to have injuries allegedly caused by a kitchen pan wielded by a 39-year-old. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. It was also reported that the 39-year-old, who was known to the 48-year-old, burned items belonging to the victim in a fire, according to the RCPD.

After an initial investigation, the 39-year-old was arrested and charged with domestic battery and arson, according to the RCPD. He is currently being held on a $20,000 bond in the Riley County Jail.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to other structures. A camper and utility van did receive damage from the fire, according to the RCPD. Damage estimates weren’t available at the time of the release.

No people, pets or livestock were reported to be injured by the fire, according to the Riley County Fire District #1.

“We continue to be appreciative of the dedication and rapid response of local first responders. Their selfless commitment to this community is truly commendable, and it is an honor to serve alongside them,” RCFD#1 Deputy Fire Chief Doug Russell said.