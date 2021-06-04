Gun missing after man arrested for Topeka neighborhood robbery

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been arrested Friday for an armed robbery in a Topeka neighborhood near the Topeka Regional Airport, but the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said it’s looking for the gun he used.

James McKay IV, 40, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated robbery and interference with law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said deputies originally went around 8 a.m. to the 7100 block of Southwest Montara Parkway on a report of an attempted robbery. McKay tried to steal an occupied car there with a gun, and then ran away, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found him nearby and arrested him. McKay tossed the gun he used while robbing the car somewhere in the neighborhood, according to the sheriff. Detectives and a K9 unit were at the scene looking for the gun as of 1 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said anyone who finds the gun should avoid touching it and immediately call 911 or 785-251-2200.