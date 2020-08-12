Man arrested after bystander killed in west Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Tuesday, police arrested someone they say is a suspect in the shooting death of a woman who was standing outside of her home last week.

Tony Baird Jr., 29, of Topeka was named a suspect after Jerrie Ross was killed last Wednesday in the 1100 block of Southwest Gage Boulevard. Police said there was a shooting at the Valero gas station across the street and she got caught in the gunfire.

Police later released surveillance pictures of a suspect, but it’s unclear whether the man in the photos is Baird.

He is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and attempted murder. TPD said additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.

Jerrie’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with paying for the funeral and other expenses.

If you have any information on the identity of this person or any information on the shooting, you’re asked to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400. You can call anonymously to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.