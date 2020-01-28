Man arrested after chase, crash in Lake Sherwood neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is in custody after a brief pursuit involving a fugitive from justice.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Wyatt A. Henderson of Topeka was wanted for outstanding felony warrants and is now facing multiple charges that include aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and running from police.

The incident began around 9:45 a.m. when a US Marshals Task Force attempted to arrest Henderson in the 3800 block of SW Nottingham Road in the Lake Sherwood area, police said. Henderson was sitting in the driver’s seat of a 2006 Pontiac Torrent parked in the driveway of a residence. The Task Force attempted to block the Pontiac with their state parole vehicle. The driver of the Pontiac rammed the state parole vehicle and fled the area. A Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who is assigned to the Task Force, was assisting with the arrest and pursued the Pontiac. The pursuit lasted a few blocks until Mr. Henderson lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree in the 3800 block of SW Worwick Town Road.

Henderson was detained and transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained from striking a tree with his vehicle. In addition to warrants involving aggravated robbery (4 counts) and burglary (5 counts), Mr. Henderson was arrested with the following charges:

Aggravated Assault LEO

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Heroin

Felony Flee & Elude

Interference with Felony Warrant Service

Possession of Paraphernalia

Criminal Damage to Property

Reckless Driving

