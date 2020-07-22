Man arrested after deadly June motorcycle crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man was arrested Wednesday after an investigation into a deadly June motorcycle crash, Topeka police said.

Around 9:40 a.m. on June 30, officers responded to Philip Billard Municipal Airport on a report of a motorcycle crash. When they got there, they found Dylan J. Hernandez, 26, of Topeka suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

During the investigation, officers found out there was an incident that happened before the crash. They said Tommy L. Sherrill Sr., 51, was involved.

He was found Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of Southeast Golden Avenue and taken into custody. Sherrill Sr. was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for second degree reckless homicide and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or email them at telltpd@topeka.org.