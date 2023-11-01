TOPEKA (KSNT) – The man accused of killing one woman in a hit-and-run on Monday appeared in front of a judge.
Michael S. Lester, 38, of Topeka, appeared before a judge Wednesday morning in relation to a hit-and-run that killed Alycia A. Noriega, 33, of Topeka Monday, Oct. 30. Lester’s bond is set at $1 million. Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay told 27 News he expects a charging decision will be made by the end of the week.
Lester was arrested on a murder charge Tuesday, Oct. 31 for the following charges:
- Murder in the 1st degree; In the commission of a felony
- Flee or attempt to elude LEO by engaging in reckless driving
- Reckless Driving; Unknown Conviction
- Failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years
- Speeding; maximum Limits
- Driving On Left Side of Roadway
- Driving On Left In No-Passing Zone
- Fail To Stop At Stop Sign
- Driving While License Suspended; Misd
- Fail To Stop At Accident; known To Result In Death
Noriega’s death marks the 33rd homicide investigation of 2023.