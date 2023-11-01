TOPEKA (KSNT) – The man accused of killing one woman in a hit-and-run on Monday appeared in front of a judge.

Michael S. Lester, 38, of Topeka, appeared before a judge Wednesday morning in relation to a hit-and-run that killed Alycia A. Noriega, 33, of Topeka Monday, Oct. 30. Lester’s bond is set at $1 million. Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay told 27 News he expects a charging decision will be made by the end of the week.

Lester was arrested on a murder charge Tuesday, Oct. 31 for the following charges:

Murder in the 1st degree; In the commission of a felony

Flee or attempt to elude LEO by engaging in reckless driving

Reckless Driving; Unknown Conviction

Failure to wear seatbelt; 18+ years

Speeding; maximum Limits

Driving On Left Side of Roadway

Driving On Left In No-Passing Zone

Fail To Stop At Stop Sign

Driving While License Suspended; Misd

Fail To Stop At Accident; known To Result In Death

Noriega’s death marks the 33rd homicide investigation of 2023.