LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Lyon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after they said he led them on a car chase early Friday morning.

Deputies started chasing Justin Lee Heston, 28, around 1:15 a.m. Friday west of Emporia on E5 Road, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. The chase ended north of Emporia.

Heston is now facing charges of felony flee and elude, ignition interlock device required, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.