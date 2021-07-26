Man arrested after early morning chase

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 22-year old man has been taken to jail after leading officers on a short chase in north Topeka.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a pickup truck for a broken taillight shortly after 2 a.m. near NE Fairchild and North Kansas Avenue.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver, Austin D. Reisinger, sped away in the truck. He later struck a curb and ran from the scene. He was taken into custody shortly after.

During the investigation, a loaded firearm and drug paraphernalia were located inside the pickup truck.


Reisinger was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with a felony in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, flee and elude, and multiple traffic offenses.

