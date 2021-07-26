Man arrested after fatal Topeka crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 39-year-old man was arrested after a fatal weekend crash in Topeka.

Topeka Police Lt. Joe Perry said one person died in the crash that happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police didn’t immediately identify the person who was arrested or release many details about the crash.

Shawnee County jail records show that a 39-year-old man was booked Saturday morning on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of driving without a license and improper driving on a laned road.

The man was being held without bond.