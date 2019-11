TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is in jail after hiding from Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies Wednesday.

It started at 3 p.m. when deputies went to serve an arrest warrant for a man living at a home in the 500 block of Northeast Emmett Street.

The sheriff’s office said Luis Munoz-Yepez, 43, of Topeka, hid from deputies in a crawl space below the house.

Around 6:30 p.m. they eventually convinced him to come out and arrested him.

No one was hurt in this incident.