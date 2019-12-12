Man arrested after Jefferson County standoff ends peacefully

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is in jail after an hours-long standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies Wednesday evening.

It started around 5 p.m. at a home near Perry Lake.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said Russell Baston, 48, was wanted for a parole violation.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the standoff, including the U.S. Marshalls Service, Kansas Highway Patrol, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriffs Office and the Shawnee County Sheriffs Office.

Investigators said Baston was staying at the home and decided it would be a good place to safely arrest him.

The standoff ended around 7 p.m.

According to the department of corrections, Baston has had numerous run-ins with law enforcement and has spent several years in prison. In 1996 he escaped from the Douglas County Jail.