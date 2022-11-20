JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested, and another is in critical condition after a alleged stabbing in Junction City.

Officers responded to a call regarding someone screaming for help around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of West 18th Street. When they arrived, a 31-year-old man was suffering from possible stab wound. He was transported to the Geary Community Hospital and then later transferred to Stormont Vail in critical condition.

After investigation, officers arrested Alexius B. Mims, 47, of Junction City, on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

JCPD says there are no additional suspects and there is no danger to the public. The investigation is still ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

