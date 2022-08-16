TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man was arrested in connection to multiple residential and vehicle burglaries in Topeka.

According to the Topeka Police Department, at 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 16 they were called to the area of the 400 block of Northeast Arter on a report of a burglary to a residence. Officers were given a brief description of the suspect and later found him in the area.

The suspect was detained while officers investigated further. However, the suspect took off on foot as officers were speaking with other people in the area. The suspect was caught a short distance away.

As a result, Like Terwillinger, 33, of Topeka, was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. It was determined that the suspect had burglarized several residences in the area and several work trucks. He is being held on the following charges:

Three counts of burlgary

Two counts of theft from a motor vehicle

Theft from vehicle

Interference with law enforcement officer

The interference charge was a result of Terwillinger giving the officers a fake name.