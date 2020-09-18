Man arrested after overnight car chase in Oakland neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in jail after leading deputies on a car chase in the Oakland neighborhood early Friday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m. Friday, a sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a blue 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass near Northeast Seward Avenue and Northeast Rice Road. The sheriff’s office said the man driving the car refused to stop, turned off the car’s lights and started a chase.

The deputy eventually ended the chase due to safety concerns, according to the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle was later found in the backyard of a home in the 1200 block of Northeast Kellam Avenue. The deputy found the driver inside the home.

Bryan A. Bostick, 27, of Topeka was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He’s facing charges of flee & elude, tag not assigned, no vehicle insurance, driving with a revoked license and multiple other traffic-related charges.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is still under investigation.