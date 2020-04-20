Man arrested after ramming officer’s car, running from police in March

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police announced the arrest of a Topeka man accused of ramming a police officer’s car and running from police in March.

On March 17, officers responded to the 3800 block of Southeast Evans Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. They were also notified of Ian A. Mwaniki, 24, who was a person of interest, running from the area. Topeka police said Mwaniki rammed a Topeka Police Department car and then ran off on foot.

Topeka police said on Monday, the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force, Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mwaniki in the 3800 block of Southeast Evans Drive.

He’s booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges: