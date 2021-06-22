Man arrested after reported gunshots, stealing a vehicle in north Topeka Monday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officers arrested one man after reports of gunshots and a stolen vehicle in north Topeka Monday morning.

Topeka police arrested 29-year-old Troy Baker on the following charges:

Attempted Aggravated Battery

Theft – Motor Vehicle

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Burglary

Possession of Stolen Property

Criminal Damage

Police arrived on scene at northeast Morse and Kansas at 8:20 a.m. on reports of gunshots in the area. Officers found no vehicles on scene and moved to the 1900 block of north Topeka on report of a stolen vehicle, according to a police report.

The owner of the stolen vehicle reported being shot at by the suspect when he found the vehicle.

Officers found the stolen vehicle abandoned on the 1200 block of northwest Eugene. Police continued their search and discovered a home that appeared to have had forced entry. Police found a man in the residence who they identified as Baker.

If you have any information, you can contact the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.