TOPEKA (KSNT) – Michael Raines, 25, of Topeka, has been arrested for Saturday nights’ shooting at the Relax Inn in South Topeka that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after the call came in around 7 p.m.

Raines was later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections at 3:30 A.M. and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and criminal use of a weapon. His bond is set at 150-thousand dollars.