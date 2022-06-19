OTTAWA (KSNT) – The Ottawa Police Department made an arrest after responding to a fight in progress call at a bar on Saturday.

When OPD arrived to South Beach Cove on 1608 South Main Street at 12:47 a.m. on June 18, they recovered 11 nine millimeter shell casings. The suspect had shot the rounds into the air while standing in the parking lot. The OPD is not aware of any injuries at this time.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived but the vehicle was located at a residence in the 2600 block of Louisiana Road in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect and attempted to contact him.

Stephen Lawrence Jr., 38, came to the OPD office later in the morning and was arrested for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm within the city limits.

Police Chief Adam Weingarten said they are fortunate there were no injuries. OPD conducted interviews at the bar and no one felt they were in danger.

“The department regularly conducts checks at local bars and did so at South Beach Cove at 11:50 p.m. this night,” Weingartner said. “My staff will continue these checks to keep patrons and the community safe.”

Anyone with information can contact the OPD at 785-242-2561 or submit a tip by clicking here.