Man arrested after stealing car, hit & run

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is in jail after stealing a car and being involved in a hit and run.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a hit and run accident around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of Northwest Valencia Road. The victim had minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle was found abandoned near Northwest 62nd and Hoch Road.

The sheriff’s office said around 11:30, someone reported their Jeep stolen in the 5800 block of Northwest Hoch Road. Then at 11:55 a.m., someone else reported an abandoned jeep in the 3700 block of Southwest Worwick Town Road and a man seen going behind nearby homes.

A sheriff’s office K9 found the man at a home near Southwest Nottingham Road.

Steven M. Rule, 34, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a felony theft charge.