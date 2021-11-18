Man arrested after threatening Topeka officers with ax

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was arrested late Wednesday night after threatening officers with an ax and stick.

Officers from the Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the area of S.E. 25th and S.E. Indiana Wednesday at 9:40 p.m. in reference to a subject walking in the middle of the street with a stick who was striking vehicles as they went by.

While officers were searching the area, they received another report that the subject was in the backyard of 2401 S.E. Indiana. Officers then located the man and tried to make contact with him but he walked away and refused to stop.

The man was armed with an ax in one hand and a stick in the other. When other officers arrived on the scene, the man threw the stick at one of the officers who was getting out of a patrol car but missed.

Non-lethal methods were used to bring the subject into custody. The subject was brought to a local hospital to be medically cleared before he was transported to the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections and booked for aggravated assault, interference, and pedestrian on Roadway.

The subject was identified as Edward Thurman, 44. No injuries were reported to officers.