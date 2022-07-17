JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people are dead following a crash that involved a motorcycle and car that collided on Kansas Highway 4 on Saturday night.

The accident happened on Kansas Highway 4 and NE Spring Creek Road at 2:25 a.m., July 17. Cameron Meinholdt, 22, of Topeka and Joseph Platt, 27, of Meriden were killed in the crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

A car driven by Jeremy Burd, 20, was headed southbound on Kansas Highway 4 when it began turning left into a private driveway and struck a motorcycle that was heading northbound. The car turning was struck in the passenger side rear door. The driver of the motorcycle, Cameron Meinholdt, was killed.

Meinholdt, along with two others, were passengers in the car driven by Burd. One of the other passengers suffered suspected serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The other passenger had no apparent injuries.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Burd was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.