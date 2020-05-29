Man arrested after woman found stabbed in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police announced a man was arrested Friday in connection to a stabbing in central Topeka.

Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Thursday to 1414 SW Bryon on a report of a stabbing. When they arrive,d they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital.

After investigating, detectives found the suspect, 27-year-old Shane Tanner Powell, in the 800 block of N. Kansas Ave. on Friday, according to Topeka police.

He’s booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated battery.