TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been booked into the Shawnee County jail by the Topeka Police Department on several charges including aggravated battery and drug possession in connection to a shooting that happened early on Thursday.

According to the TPD, on March 24, 2022 at 3 a.m. police were sent to a local hospital in reference to a victim of a shooting arriving there with a non-life threatening injury. After speaking with the victim, police officers went to the place where the shooting occurred in the 500 block of NE Grattan.

The follow-up investigation resulted in one man, Dylan Dean Thomas, 30, being booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges: