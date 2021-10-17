Man arrested following an unknown disturbance in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) — On Sunday, 36-year-old Leonardo Martinez-Sanchez of Topeka, was arrested on multiple charges.
Topeka Police were called to the area of SE 31st Street and SE Adams Street for a disturbance with possible gunshots.
TPD conducted an investigation and as a result, arrested Martinez-Sanchez on six charges.
- Shooting at an occupied vehicle
- Aggravated assault
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Assault
- Battery
- Criminal damage
Anyone with more information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.