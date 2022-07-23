TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department have arrested a man following a stabbing that left one person seriously injured.

When officers were dispatched to the area of NE Seward Avenue and NE Grattan Street at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 22, they found a man suffering from serious wounds. The man was taken to an area hospital.

After TPD investigation, Thomas J. McNorton, 29, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Aggravated Battery

Aggravated Burglary

Domestic Battery

Battery

Anyone with information can email telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400.