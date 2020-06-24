Man arrested following stolen car incident, deadly crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Wednesday he’s filed criminal charges against the driver he says stole a car Monday, leading to a deadly crash.

Darren Matthew Johnson was identified as the driver of the stolen car.

It started around 4:00 a.m. on Monday morning when officers went to the 300 block of SE Lawrence Street on a report of a robbery. The caller told police that two men stole their black Kia at gunpoint.

Around 5:00 a.m. an officer saw someone driving the stolen car near SE 21st Street and SE Indiana Avenue. The officer put their lights and sirens on, but the driver sped away and the officer lost sight of the car.

Shortly after that, a different officer saw the driver speeding near SE 21st Street and SE Adams Street. Then the officer said they watched the driver of the stolen car lose control and crash into a pickup truck.

The person driving the pickup truck got minor injuries from the crash.

The backseat passenger of the stolen Kia was identified as Ricardo Rodriguez, 20, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The front seat passenger in the stolen Kia was a juvenile and is charged with aggravated robbery, according to Kagay.

Johnson is charged with four felony offenses:

First degree murder

Second degree murder

Fleeing or attempting to elude

Aggravated robbery

Johnson’s bond is set at $1,000,000.