Man arrested for allegedly setting fire to AC unit behind Topeka building

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Sunday a man was arrested after investigators said he set fire to an air conditioning unit that was behind a Topeka building.

Fire crews responded to calls of a fire around 10:00 A.M. on Sunday on 1118 NE Seward Avenue. They said there had been a fire on an air conditioning unit behind the building, but it was out before they got there.

Investigators said the fire was set on purpose. 59-year-old Jesus Labrador was arrested on one count of arson.

The fire caused an estimated $1,500 in damage to the air conditioning unit.