Man arrested for attempted first degree murder in connection to August shooting

A 21-year-old was arrested on Friday afternoon for attempted first-degree murder.
Ty’vaire Demone Henderson was arrested in connection to the shooting on August 17, in the parking lot of the Lazy Toad Bar just after 2:00 a.m.
Officers arrived on the scene to find one male victim with serious injuries after being shot and run over by a car. He was later identified as 30-year-old Jesse B. Green and recovered from his injuries.

