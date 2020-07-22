Man arrested for central Topeka shooting, two other incidents

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is facing several charges for three separate incidents, including a shooting in central Topeka.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Wednesday Boisy Dean Barefield II is facing criminal charges for a series of crimes committed during the first two weeks of July.

One of those includes the homicide of Harry T. Jenkins. On July 13, officers arrived to 1185 SW Clay in response to a shooting. They found Jenkins dead on his front porch with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. Officers also found a woman, Kari Reveles with a gunshot wound to her side. She was taken to a local hospital and was released.

During this investigation, law enforcement learned on July 11, Barefield assaulted Reveles at the Traveler’s Inn. That incident went unreported, according to Kagay.

On July 5, officers responded to 931 NE Michigan on a report of a domestic disturbance between Barefield and an ex-girlfriend. Kagay said it was reported that Barefield showed up at the home unwanted, showed a weapon and threatened the women. He left before officers arrived and was not arrested.

Barefield was found on June 17 and taken into custody.

He faces the following charges related to all three incidents:

July 5 Aggravated Assault (Level 7 Felony) Criminal Damage to Property (Class ‘B’ Misdemeanor)

July 11 Domestic Battery (Class ‘B’ Misdemeanor)

July 13 Murder in the First Degree, Premeditation (Off-Grid Felony) Murder In the First Degree, Committed during a Dangerous Felony (Off-Grid Felony) Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Premeditation (Level 1 Felony) Aggravated Battery (Level 4 Felony) Aggravated Assault (Level 7 Felony) Criminal Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon (Level 8 Felony)



Barefield is being held on a $2,000,000 bond with a court date set for July 30.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Topeka Police Department.