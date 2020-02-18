Man arrested for hitting another person with car in north Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded Monday afternoon to a hit and run accident near Curtis Cemetery in Topeka.

The suspect, Chad Thomas Cuevas, fled the scene of the crime, but a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper found Cuevas’ vehicle near the corner of SW Emland Dr. and SW Gage Blvd.

Cuevas, 51, has been arrested, according to TPD. They transported him to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for 1st Degree Murder.

Topeka police said the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. Until his family is notified, the police are not releasing his identity to the public.