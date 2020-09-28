Man arrested for Junction City murder hours after police find her body

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Junction City man is in jail after police found a woman dead in her home Saturday night.

Junction City police were called to the home to do a welfare check around 10:14 p.m. in the 500 block of West 7th Street. That’s when they found the body of Carolina Almendarez Marquez.

Police said her death was ruled a homicide and an autopsy has been scheduled in the near future.

Just hours later at approximately 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Michael Chavez, a family member to Almendarez Marquez, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder in reference to this investigation.

Chavez was booked into the Geary County Detention Center where he is awaiting his first court appearance.