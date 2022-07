GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – An arrest has been made nearly a year after the murder of a woman at a Kansas Lake.

Cameron Lawson is accused of killing his wife, Enfinnity Lawson, on Oct. 3, 2021 at Milford Lake. At the time, law enforcement said she was reportedly shot and robbed by an unidentified man.

The U.S. Army was also involved in the investigation and offered a $25,000 reward for information related to her death.