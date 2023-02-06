JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A man has been arrested on numerous charges, including murder in the first degree, for a deadly crash in 2021.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, was arrested on Feb. 5, 2023, and is being held in the Jackson County Jail. His charges include:

Murder in the first degree

Three counts of aggravated battery while driving under the influence

Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer

Interference with law enforcement

Driving while suspended

Driving while a habitual violator

Reckless driving

Illegal display of a license plate

Driving on left in no-passing zone

Improper or unsafe turn

Speeding

Failure to yield at stop sign or yield sign

These charges come from an incident nearly two years ago, when a passenger in Love’s car died while he was fleeing from law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office.

On May 27, 2021, the Holton Police Department were allegedly pursuing Love when his vehicle hit another vehicle near the intersection of 286th St. and U.S. Highway 75. A passenger in Love’s vehicle, Shai Boyd, was killed during this crash.