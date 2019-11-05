Man arrested for murder after gas leak incident that killed woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The man hospitalized after a gas leak in a Topeka home was arrested for murder by Topeka police on Tuesday.

The Topeka Fire Department responded just after 8 p.m. Friday to a call of a gas leak at 928 SW Warren Ave.

Jeremy Lardner, 36, of Topeka was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The Topeka Police Department said they arrested him Tuesday on charges for first-degree murder and criminal threat.

TPD identified the woman that died as Brandi Prchal, 36, of Topeka.

Brandi Prchal

The family created a GoFundMe for Prchal. You can find that here.

If you have any information about this, you’re asked to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.