Man arrested for Sam's Club fire found dead

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy Photo/Topeka Police Department)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The man who was arrested for starting the fire at Sam's Club in Topeka is now dead.

Back in March 19-year-old Jacob Bosch drove his car into a transformer behind Sam's Club and sparked a fire.

According to a Facebook page made by his father, Bosch was recently found dead. In a post, he said Bosch leaves behind two children and many siblings.

The page said funeral services are set for Thursday at Parker-Price Funeral home. Family has set up a fundraiser for Bosch to pay for those services. You can find it here.

