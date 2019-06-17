Local News

Man arrested for Sam's Club fire found dead

By:

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 07:38 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 07:38 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The man who was arrested for starting the fire at Sam's Club in Topeka is now dead. 

Back in March 19-year-old Jacob Bosch drove his car into a transformer behind Sam's Club and sparked a fire. 

According to a Facebook page made by his father, Bosch was recently found dead. In a post, he said Bosch leaves behind two children and many siblings. 

The page said funeral services are set for Thursday at Parker-Price Funeral home. Family has set up a fundraiser for Bosch to pay for those services. You can find it here
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss These Top Stories

Don't Miss Video