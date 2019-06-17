Man arrested for Sam's Club fire found dead
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The man who was arrested for starting the fire at Sam's Club in Topeka is now dead.
Back in March 19-year-old Jacob Bosch drove his car into a transformer behind Sam's Club and sparked a fire.
According to a Facebook page made by his father, Bosch was recently found dead. In a post, he said Bosch leaves behind two children and many siblings.
The page said funeral services are set for Thursday at Parker-Price Funeral home. Family has set up a fundraiser for Bosch to pay for those services. You can find it here.