Man arrested for starting house fire in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– One man is now in jail after intentionally starting a fire in SE Topeka Saturday, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 911 SE Bellview Ave. in Topeka.

The call came in after 1 p.m. on Saturday. When the fire department arrived, crews found a two-story wood frame house in smoke.

The Topeka Fire Department’s Investigation Unit indicated the fire was intentionally set. The fire department was able to identify 32-year-old Wesley E. Howell as the person who started the fire.

Howell was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for arson.

His bond is set for $31,755.